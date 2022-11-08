Weekly horoscope: 7th November to 13th 2022

ARIES

At first you might think this week is like trying to ride an unruly wave of energy that sends your best laid plans flying. However, Tuesday's totally eclipsed Full Moon is merely breaking up the old and introducing new links into your future. Finances and self-worth are up for reconsideration.

TAURUS

A rare total lunar eclipse in Taurus has massive pulling power on your psyche. It's a time of revelation, particularly how you feel in yourself. Whatever has been brewing for a long time is coming up to boil and it’s good to do that thing, release the past and express yourself. Get up to date with living as the new you.

GEMINI

Eclipses can be intense. You may need to sit this one out. Especially as it falls in the most reflective sector of your skies encouraging you to think before you act. Besides, so much is changing in the blink of an eye that things may look very different by the end of the week and the story continues to develop.

CANCER

La Luna is out in full force early this week with a totally eclipsed Full Moon plugged into pulsating Uranus and squared off to karmic Saturn. There’s nothing introverted about this lot upstairs! Watch it all unfold around you and keep your own responses to a minimum until the celestial tantrum is over.

LEO

Time to pull the plug? It may feel like it with the uproar of stormy celestial weather. Perhaps you don’t need to make a big fuss but quietly decide that you’re simply not doing something anymore. Not playing that game. Let others throw their toys whilst maintaining a dignified leonine position.

VIRGO

Keeping hold of the moving parts in this week’s rather dramatic storyline is a tall order. Perhaps you have to let go of controlling outcomes and instead focus your energy on being present in the moment. A lot of extraordinary energy is spilling into various possible futures. Clear up the past until your obvious path opens up.

LIBRA

Whilst the cosmos is turbulent you still wish to give peace a chance. You need it in order to feel anchored in harmony. Of course, you can’t stop people making dramas or issuing ultimatums. However, you can model that Libran elegance and grace that makes others look as if they over-reacted to a storm in a teacup.

SCORPIO

Any relationship that has showed a toxic pattern will be given short shrift by you this week as the eclipsed Full Moon cuts through and lays bare the truth of the matter and what you need to do to free yourself from it. Think of how you can elevate yourself above and beyond that old drama.

SAGITTARIUS

A radical move to up-level the way you work or live means having to say goodbye to something that’s been hanging around for far too long. Now is the time to get clear on what you want to take forward. It’s all about managing things better in a more stream-lined way to fit your new vision.

CAPRICORN

There are times in life when you simply have to do something for you. Make an intervention, a decision. No going back. Since this week’s eclipse offers up a reality-check that flushes out all those things that lack coherence you’re well aware of what’s been keeping you on hold and zero desire to prolong that. The relief will be wonderful.

AQUARIUS

Are you finding yourself at a place where computer says no? Sometimes trying to make things happen is the universe nudging you to wake up to something different. Fortunately you possess an inner detachment that doesn’t take things personally but recognises that changes to your story-line are inevitable at times.

PISCES

If you don’t know the answer, keep asking questions. If only of yourself. At this point, a series of experiences are providing you with so much material it would be easy to get lost in a maze of overwhelm. Just stay with it as the plot thickens and then releases into a surprising and exciting turn of events.

