Your horoscope for the week ahead 31st October to 6th November 2022

As the action planet Mars has just gone into reverse for a prolonged period your natural energy needs to be focused on priorities. Hold steady, even when surprising switches take place towards the end of the week. What appears to be unsettling, may turn out to be a liberation from a stagnant situation.

In between eclipses with the next one due on November 8th – a totally eclipsed Full Moon in your sign – you're registering a sense of something significant that needs to be addressed and resolved. For now, it’s all in the preparation. Conserve your energy and get your psyche crystal clear.

The backflip of Mars in Gemini is changing the dynamic around a number of things. Changing position to being in goal rather than the striker enables you to see what you need to keep out rather than kicking off any number of projects. Going quiet will be your secret weapon.

The first half of November marks a period of change so don't be surprised if some of the things you thought you would be doing are caught in a turnaround. Mars retrograde alters priorities but there are other celestial factors that are conspiring to vanquish some old ghosts too.

If people are giving you the run-around put it down to Mars turning retrograde and a sense of plans being in disarray. In addition you’re approaching a period of cosmic turbulence that affects everyone in the second week of November. There is no better time to shine your Leo sparkle than now when people are looking for light.

A cosmic shake, rattle and roll is something that you can't control. However, there's a way to minimise the jangle by stepping back. Anchor yourself in those activities that sustain and ground you and on no account allow the what if’s to play scenarios in your head. Delete them. Keep calm and carry on.

Keeping the peace is sometimes a noble cause but is it draining your energy and preventing you from moving on? You may well ask yourself this question in the first half of November when it becomes clear that something has to give. It could be a real relief not to have to play that old role anymore.

Venus is shining her light in Scorpio alongside the Sun and Mercury yet interactions from other celestial influences are likely to call for an instant response to something out of the ordinary. Whilst you're likely to be intrigued, it’s good to bear in mind that with a total lunar eclipse coming up, this is just the beginning, not the full story.

It can feel as if you’re driving with the hand-brake on whilst Mars is moving in reverse. Yet a set of intense cosmic signatures are constellating during this first half of November that have the power to break the deadlock. Allow fate and destiny to play its hand before you play yours.

You're a keen practitioner of holding things together yet the current cosmic landscape requires more than dogged persistence. More of a master stroke that combines ingenuity with practicality and you are just the person to pull this off as you understand exactly what’s at stake.

If something has become untenable you’re getting those signals way before anybody else. This is when it pays to be ahead of your time as you can prepare for how things are moving and the likely outcome. You can give people the heads up that a radical change is needed and encourage them to embrace it.

If you're reaching something of an impasse in a situation it's only a matter of time before you need to break free. Even a Pisces can't coast along forever and you're realising that you will to make some changes that will set you free to live out new opportunities. After all, you wouldn’t want them to pass you by.

