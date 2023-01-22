What the Year of the Rabbit means for you Chinese New Year will start with the New Moon on January 21st

The Chinese follow a lunar calendar timing their special festivals with the movements of the Moon. New Year begins in late January/February and is renowned for a big celebration of renewal with accompanying rituals of clearing out the old and welcoming the new.

In Chinese tradition a big house cleaning should precede the New Year so as to get rid of any bad energy from the previous year. Traditionally red envelopes containing money are given out to children as good luck symbols. Wearing the Chinese lucky red colour and decorating with red lanterns, symbols and decorations is popular together with setting off firecrackers and fireworks to chase away the monster of Chinese legends.

The symbol of the rabbit is considered to be graceful

The beautiful Dragon and Lion Dances and parades with drumming and offerings are also a traditional part of the festival. In 2023 Chinese New Year will start with the New Moon on January 21st which ushers in the Year of the Rabbit.

In the Chinese zodiac of 12 consecutive animal years, the Rabbit is thought to be a highly auspicious and hopeful year. In contrast to 2022 being the Year of the Tiger – a tumultuous year in Chinese astrology, we are now entering into a quieter, more peaceful time.

The symbol of the rabbit is considered to be graceful, kind and altogether lucky for prosperity and business. The rabbit is a sign of diplomacy which may even extend to international relations in contrast to the war-mongering Tiger.

The Chinese zodiac signs are also connected to the five elements of water, wood, fire, earth and metal and the 2023 Rabbit Year is associated with the element of flowing water suggesting it would be wise to avoid impulsive decisions and see where life takes you.

The combination of the Water Rabbit has not been repeated since 1963 – a time when peace and love were a big theme. Chinese New Year, knowns as Spring Festival lasts until the Lantern Festival 15 days later at the Full Moon on February 5th .

However the entire year of the Water Rabbit will last until February 9th 2024. Spring Festival is a public holiday in China which lasts for many days enabling families to travel home to be reunited.

So whether you enjoy some delicious Chinese noodle or include some of the traditions (and who doesn’t need a bit of house clearing at this time of year?) I wish you Gong xi fa choi – the special Chinese New Year greeting for prosperity and wealth.

