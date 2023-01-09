Weekly horoscope: 9th to 15th January 2023

ARIES

It's start-up time as Mars powers forward enabling you to regain those vital forces that push you through. True, Mercury retrograde requires some flexibility, but in the main you're keying up significant opportunities that will be in further development during the first half of this year.

TAURUS

You’ve frequently found yourself on the receiving end of other people's whims and off-beat decisions, but you're now rather enjoying the sense of space and liberation that comes with being able to embrace change. Whilst financial matters have been under consideration for a while, you're ready to slice and dice a decision.

GEMINI

The long drawn out Mars retrograde in your sign since the end of October has necessitated putting many things on hold. Either that or a sense of going round and round in circles. Thankfully Mars changes direction on Thursday meaning results and resolution are the flavour of the next couple of months.

CANCER

Last Friday's Full Moon in Cancer is still activating swirling emotional reactions, yet you’re determined to find the kind of mindset that will hold you aloft. As the saying goes – it's not what happens to us but how we perceive it that counts. Place yourself amongst those that are both grounded and emotionally intelligent.

LEO

Venus and Mars are cavorting in the heavens which adds a certain frisson to these early January days. It's your Leo spark that attracts attention and produces a certain magnetic quality which pulls people into your orbit. Enjoy this time of renewed exchange and the potential for connection and collaboration.

VIRGO

If you've been spinning your wheels in recent months, now is the time to get a grip on where you want to go. You have greater leverage in terms of your goals as Mars moves forward in the most ambitious sector of your skies. It feels as if you’re about to reach a sweet spot in a relationship too.

LIBRA

You're well aware that a shift is taking place in terms of how you work or live. Perhaps you feel caught in the middle of what’s going on for others. However, you tend not to see things in terms of black and white but a series of micro-shifts and adjustments. Perhaps you need to let others know that being radical isn’t the only way forward.

SCORPIO

A new trajectory is opening up for you that offers a pathway into your future you may not have considered before. Exploring and researching what’s on offer and how best to land yourself there is also an interesting exercise in itself. Intuitively and creatively you’re flying. What’s more others are proving supportive.

SAGITTARIUS

Whilst Mars has been bugging you since late October retrograding through the relationship angle of your chart it hasn’t been easy to move things forward. However, the action planet goes direct on Thursday and the brakes are off. This means others are amenable to forming a joint effort. Just ask.

CAPRICORN

Mulling over what to do as Mercury moves backwards through your sign allows you to consider new versions of your original plans. In fact, the more open minded you can be, the more exciting things seem. So much so, that by the end of the week you’re ready to embrace a celestial opportunity without fear.

AQUARIUS

With only 2 months to go before Saturn vacates Aquarius you’re lining yourself up to integrate the lessons learnt and the wisdom received. Being willing to see the last couple of years as a learning curve rather than a limitation is a positive way of arriving into your future with your soul and spark intact.

PISCES

The Sun’s magnificent alliance with beautiful Neptune illuminates the magic in your life. This gives a kernel of hopefulness that softens any hard edges and brings your dreams to the surface. Never forget that as a Piscean you need the elixir of inspiration more than any other sign – it is to be tended, savoured and enjoyed.

