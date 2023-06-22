Who is Hamish Harding's wife Linda Harding? All we know

British explorer and businessman Hamish Harding was confirmed to be one of the five people missing on the OceanGate Titan submersible earlier this week by his family. The Action Aviation founder who is reportedly a billionaire was on a $250,000 trip to see the wreck on the Titanic when the submersible lost contact with its support vessel on Sunday.

But who are the family of the missing Guinness World Record holder? HELLO! looks into all we know about Hamish's wife Linda, and his children and step-children.

© Joe Marino/UPI/Shutterstock Captain Hamish Harding with some of his family

Who is Hamish Harding's wife Linda Harding?

Captain Hamish Harding's wife is Linda Harding. While the explorer has quite a regular social media presence in order to celebrate his various explorations, Linda appears not to have a public social media presence.

Linda and Hamish live with their two sons, Rory and Giles, in their father's Action Group's United Arab Emirates place of business: Dubai. In August 2019, the family attended a Living Legends Of Aviation event together with other friends and colleagues of Hamish who were involved in his One More Orbit Guinness World Record achieving flight around the world.

© Hamish Harding on Insatgram The family collecting Hamish's award

Since Hamish was reported missing by his step-son Brian Szasz, the family have stayed silent on social media as friends of theirs and experts have sent their thoughts and prayers to them as they wait for news about the Titan vessel.

WATCH: Former Titan traveler Mike Reiss reveals his experience on the missing submersible

Who is Hamish Harding's step-son Brian Szasz?

Brian Szasz is one of two step-children Hamish shares from his relationship with Linda. Hamish also has a step-daughter named Lauren.

© Instagram Brian Szasz

Having made headlines when he confirmed his step-father was one of the missing individuals on board the Titan, Brian later deleted the post. Writing in a second Facebook post, he explained: "For privacy, my mom asked me to delete all related posts. Thanks for the support."

On Tuesday 21 June, Brian defended himself following online criticism which followed a post which he made revealing he was attending a Blink-182 on Monday night. In that post, Brian wrote: "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the Blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!"

Who are Hamish Harding's sons Rory and Giles Harding?

As well as his older step-children, Hamish and Linda share two teenage sons: Rory and Giles. Just like Linda, both Rory and Giles have not made any official statements or appearances since Hamish was reported missing.

© Hamish Harding on Instagram Giles with his dad

Giles runs a separate social media account with his dad named Giles Explores which documents some of the adventures which he has had alongside his father. Via this account, it is possible to see how Giles has previously joined his dad in the cockpit of one of his jets, and also joined Hamish during the preparations for his previous deep-sea dive, which took him to the Challenger Deep.