MUM-TO-BE MARY HELPS KIDS BECOME BETTER BUDDIES

2 FEBRUARY 2007



With one hand resting gently on her growing bump and the other cuddling a furry teddy-bear, an expectant Princess Mary was the epitome of motherhood as she attended the launch of a new anti-bullying campaign in her adopted homeland of Denmark.



The caring Aussie-born royal, who is already international patron of a similar Australian scheme, had gone along to promote the Save the Children Better Buddies programme, an initiative which aims to stamp out bullying in Danish schools and kindergartens by teaching children to care about other kids.



"The work of the foundation in helping young children who are the victims of violence or bullying is a fine example of helping to realise a better society for everyone," says the crown princess, who first observed the scheme in action on a visit to a primary school in her native land during a recent trip.



Mary, who showcased a new take on her recently bobbed hairstyle during the outing, revealed that concern for her own children - she is already mum to 18-month-old Prince Christian and is expecting her second child in May - had moved her to back the campaign.



