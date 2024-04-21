Queen Mary shares heartwarming photos of daughter Princess Isabella to mark special day

Queen Mary of Denmark shared a series of sweet photos to mark her daughter Princess Isabella's 17th birthday on Sunday.

In a post shared to the Danish royal family's official Instagram account, Princess Isabella could be seen beaming alongside the family's beloved pet pooch, Coco. For the candid photoshoot, the teen looked ultra-stylish wearing a white T-shirt and an oversized mocha blazer.

© Instagram Princess Isabella turned 17 on Sunday

She wore her brunette tresses in tousled waves and elevated her off-duty look with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a gold pendant.

The caption, originally in Danish, read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella has a birthday and turns 17 today.

© Instagram Queen Mary took several sweet snaps of her eldest daughter

"To mark her birthday, Her Majesty The Queen has taken new pictures of the Princess together with one of the Royal Family's dogs Coco. The princess is celebrating her birthday with family and friends."

Royal fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share celebratory messages. "Big congratulations to Princess Isabella," wrote one, while another remarked: "Congratulations, and Coco is just beautiful."

A third commented: "Wishing you a wonderful birthday surrounded by loved ones & cherished moments," and a fourth added: "Big congratulations on your birthday princess Isabella! Wishing you a really good day, and what beautiful pictures."

© Getty Images King Frederik and Queen Mary tied the knot in 2004

Queen Mary, 51, shares Isabella with her husband King Frederik. They welcomed their daughter at Rigshospitalet on 21 April 2007, making her the first girl born into the Danish royal family since the birth of her great aunt, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, in 1946.

Frederik's first cousin, Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark, and Queen Mathilde of Belgium were named as Princess Isabella's godmothers at her baptism. Like her older brother Christian, Isabella attended Tranegårdskolen for the first stage of her education, before attending Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasieskole.

© Getty Images Princess Isabella is Mary and Frederik's eldest daughter

She enrolled at her father Frederik and her uncle Joachim's former school Øregård Gymnasium in Hellerup last August.

Aside from Isabella, Mary and Frederik are also doting parents to Prince Christian, 18, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

WATCH: Queen Mary of Denmark: Everything you need to know

Earlier this year, the Danish royal family entered the spotlight for Frederik's accession to the Danish throne following the abdication of Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe.

During the ceremony, Frederik and Mary's four children made an appearance on the balcony, with Princess Isabella making a bold statement in a scarlet coat dress.

Frederik's accession came just two weeks after Margrethe shocked the world when she announced her decision to abdicate in her New Year's address – the first in the Danish monarchy's history in nearly 900 years.

© Getty Images The King and Queen and their children on the balcony

Margrethe said: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."