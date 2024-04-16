King Frederik reacts to 'devastating fire' - releases statement alongside Queen Mary

King Frederik shared a heartfelt statement following the "devastating fire" at the stock exchange in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

News of the fire first broke on Tuesday morning, when emergency crews were rushed to the historic building situated next to the Danish parliament building.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Mary released their message through their official social media channels. It read: "This morning we woke up to a sad sight, when smoke over Copenhagen’s roof bore witness to the devasting fire at the stock exchange. An important part of our architectural cultural heritage was and continues to be in flames.

"For 400 years, Christian IV's building Børsen has been a significant landmark for Copenhagen. Through generations, the characteristic dragon spire has helped to define Copenhagen as the 'city of towers'. Until today, we have regarded the historic building as a beautiful symbol of our capital and a building that we, as a nation, have been proud of."

It continued: "The Queen and I would like to thank all those who, since early this morning, have ensured that no one has been injured, and who have fought to save as much as possible of both the building and the many cultural treasures and works of art that Børsen contains." The father-of-four ended the message by signing it "Frederik R."

According to Sky News there are no reported injuries. The building was often used for gala dinners, conferences and events, but was not open to the public.

On social media, images showed artwork being removed which dates back to 1625.

One of the building's most iconic features is the aforementioned 56m spire shaped by the intertwined tails of four dragons was pictured surrounded in flames. The feature was reportedly undergoing renovation at the time the fire broke out.