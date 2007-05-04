Camilla resumes royal duties with cheerful aplomb

4 MAY 2007



Radiant and smiling at the Classical Brit Awards, the Duchess of Cornwall proved she's back on excellent form after taking two months out from public life to recover from an operation. On her first official engagement since a hysterectomy in early March Camilla looked at ease, chatting to performers from the classical world and top musical names such as Sting and Sir Paul McCartney.



In an added sign that she is back to her best, the 59-year-old royal attended Thursday's extravaganza alone. Prince Charles, who had prior commitments in Shropshire, obviously felt confident his wife could cope without him.



And the Duchess exuded confidence as she stepped out to the Royal Albert Hall in a pale blue gown under a matching coat by her favourite designer Anna Valentine, head of Robinson Valentine.



Although Camilla turned heads with her elegant attire, she had some competition when it came to making a stylish entrance. Opera star Katherine Jenkins' arrival in a horse-drawn coach definitely had a real 'wow' factor. The 25-year-old blonde was stunning in a jade green backless trouser suit and £1.5 million of diamonds, courtesy of jewellers Mont Blanc.



Myleene Klass was also among guests upping the glamour quotient at gala, having opted for a chic chocolate brown gown which flattered her blossoming curves to perfection. Meanwhile Sarah Brightman was going for maximum impact in a pillar-box red affair.