Back to work for Lalla Salma as she greets Jordanian pal

1 JUNE 2007



As two of the Middle East's highest profile and most glamorous humanitarian campaigners, Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco and Queen Rania would certainly have had plenty to talk about as they met up in Fez on Thursday. The Jordanian queen is in Morocco on a three-day official visit.



Flame-haired Lalla Salma, 29, who wed King Mohammed in 2002, has been out of the spotlight since the birth of her second child, Princess Lalla Khadija, in February this year. The porcelain-skinned beauty certainly seemed to be relishing her return to official duties, though, smiling and chatting animatedly with her Jordanian counterpart after greeting her with a warm hug.



The stylish pair, both highly educated and successful professionals before marrying their royal spouses, visited two Unicef-supported projects which highlight the country's efforts in combating child labour and promoting education for all. "In many ways, education is a 'social vaccine' for girls," explained the Jordanian queen. "It immunises against untimely death, poverty and unemployment and helps them build healthy, hopeful futures."



Rania has long been a figure-head for women's rights in the Arab world, championing greater equality. And Lalla Salma is paving the way for women's advancement herself, being the first female member of the Moroccan royal family to have been publicly acknowledged and given a royal title. She also fills a high-profile role as head of a cancer charity.