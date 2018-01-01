Di's wedding gown book includes snippets of fabric

8 JUNE 2007



Fans of the late Princess Diana can now invest in a unique piece of royal memorabilia – a book about her wedding dress containing a piece of the original silk taffeta fabric from the bolt used to make it. The £1,000 limited edition tome A Dress For Diana tells the story of how the gown was created by its designers David and Elizabeth Emanuel.



The Princess chose the British couple - who separated in 1990 - to design her wedding outfit after they created the black gown she wore for her first official public engagement with Prince Charles. They first met her when she was 19, after she booked an appointment at their small Mayfair studio. Because her name had been written down incorrectly in the diary they weren't expecting a famous client. "When she actually turned up, it was a huge surprise - we had no idea," says Elizabeth.



Fabric used to make the fairytale gown - which captivated 700 million people when the late Princess wore it to her July 1981 nuptials - has been kept in a vault for the last 25 years. Now it has been snipped into 1,000 four-inch, hand-framed squares, one of which is included in each presentation pack for the book.



A Dress For Diana is available exclusively from a special website.