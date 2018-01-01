Footie fan Wills pops into Asda to stock up for Pimms party

8 JUNE 2007



As president of the Football Association, Prince William takes his role as an England supporter seriously. So when his country faced Estonia on Wednesday he ensured he was well stocked up with refreshments for the match by popping into an Asda store in Weymouth, Dorset, near where he and his Army pals are training at Bovington camp.



Accompanied by a couple of pals and his two bodyguards, the handsome royal turned heads as he hit the aisles of the value supermarket for an hour-long shopping spree. When William - who arrived dressed-down in jeans, T-shirt and baseball cap - got to the check-out he'd managed to fill four trolleys with drinks and snacks for him and his Army colleagues to enjoy in front of the TV.



Among the items were 15 bottles of favourite summer tipple Pimms, as well as vodka, rum, wine, lager, nuts and snacks - all of which came to the grand total of £850. "He pushed his own trolley and went out to get another because they bought so much," said store manager Darren Rideout.



"When he came back with it he jumped on it and free-wheeled across the aisle just like a teenager, which made us laugh. When customers realised who he was they started chatting to him and he seemed very amiable and was laughing and joking with them. He cleaned us completely out of Pimms."



Not everyone cottoned on, however, as the check-out girl apparently failed to recognise her royal customer.



It seems the second-in-line is determined to fit in with the rest of the boys as he completes his training with the Blues and Royals. "We do get troops in from time to time taking advantage of our cheap booze offers, so I suppose it was his turn to do the shopping," added Darren, who said William paid for the lot himself on his credit card.