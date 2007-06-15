Wills and Harry tell Fearne of excitement over Diana concert

As the concert in honour of their mother Princess Diana approaches on July 1, Princes William and Harry have spoken to British TV presenter Fearne Cotton of their hopes for the big day. Rather than just have a memorial service to mark ten years since she passed away, they thought a concert featuring her favourite artists would be just the thing. "We wanted something that would really bring her whole spirit - her joy of life and everything that we thought she stood for - a bit more to the point and a concert of this magnitude balanced with the service will be a wonderful way to remember her."



And, in a revealing insight into their life with their mum, her eldest son said: "We used to catch her dancing to her music - we'd walk out the room rather embarrassed that our mother was just dancing around. It was a big release for her and she had many artists that she loved listening to."



The Princes were keen to encourage people to remember Diana in a positive light, "for all the good things she did". During the interview, which will be screened on BBC One on 29 June, William said: "After ten years there's been a rumbling of people bringing up the bad and over time people seem to forget - or have forgotten - all the amazing things she did and what an amazing person she was… she did everything because she felt it was right and it was what she wanted to do… she would do it from the heart and fully immerse herself into it and she cared, she cared massively."



His brother Harry also paid tribute to her as a "happy, fun, bubbly person who cared for so many people." Despite the sadness of their loss, the boys have taken courage from her legacy. "We were so lucky to have her as our mother," said William, "and there's not a day that goes past when we don't think about her and miss her influence because she was a massive example to both of us." He added that the princess left them in "no doubt that we were the most important thing in her life".