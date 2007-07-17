hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Mary holds onto 18-month-old Christian as the family prepare to start their adventure on the Adriatic coast
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
The princess' husband Frederik was due to join her and the children later in the day
Photo: © Rex
For the next few weeks home will be this luxury yacht, which last year served as a floating base for Irish rocker Bono
Photo: © Rex
17 JULY 2007
Heading away from the inclement weather further north, Denmark's royal family chose the perfect way to enjoy the sun: a luxury cruise in the Adriatic. Princess Mary and her young brood - 18-month-old Christian and newly christened Isabella, three months - were spotted making their way out to Seagull, a luxury rental yacht which was hired by U2 singer Bono last year.
Elegantly dressed for a summer's day in linen trousers and a little red cardigan, Australian-born Mary must have been relishing the prospect of a sunshine break in Croatia with her kids and husband Frederik, who was due to join his family later that day.
The Scandinavian royals were on their way to the relative seclusion of Zaton. Just down the coast from Dubrovnik, the 11th-century settlement is an unspoilt resort set at the edge of a picturesque bay. With mile upon mile of pristine beach rising gently to wooded hills, Zaton is the ideal spot to unwind with young children.
When Mary and Frederik are in need of a little more action they can always decamp to Dubrovnik. Described by playwright George Bernard Shaw as "paradise on Earth", the city is once again a prime destination. Visitors down the ages have been lured by the picture-postcard perfection of this Croatian gem. The chief draw being red-tiled roofs, framed by medieval ramparts which reach into the azure waters of the Adriatic.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.