10 royals in line of succession who don't have royal titles

The British line of succession shifted significantly following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her eldest child, the former Prince Charles, succeeded to the throne, making Prince William the first in line to the throne.

The King or Queen is a hereditary title and passes down a line of succession, meaning the next will take over immediately after the incumbent dies or abdicates.

In the past, male heirs were favoured in primogeniture laws, meaning that a younger son of a sitting monarch would be in line before their older sister, such as the case of Princess Anne, who is below her younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The laws around this changed in 2011 following the Perth Agreement, meaning that Princess Charlotte was not moved down the line of succession following the birth of her younger brother, Prince Louis.

© Getty Images King Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II

While many fans may be familiar with the first few royal faces in the line of succession - think Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Archie - there are in fact a plethora of royals in the sequence without royal titles.

Meet the 10 royals below…

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi - tenth in line to the throne

© Instagram Princess Beatrice welcomed Sienna in 2021

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Sienna, two, is currently tenth in line to the British throne. Their daughter doesn't hold a royal title because Edoardo wasn't granted a title when they tied the knot. However, Edoardo does have ties to nobility, meaning that Sienna will one day be passed on the whimsical title of Nobile Donna (Noble Woman).

August and Ernest Brooksbank - 12th and 13th in line to the throne

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's two sons don't have HRH titles

Given that royal titles are always passed down from the father's side of the family, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's two children August, three, and baby Ernest, don't have titles. The only way this could change in the future is if the King decides to grant a peerage to Jack.

Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall - 18th and 21st in line to the throne

© Getty Images Zara has previously said she's "lucky" not to have a royal title

As Princess Anne was the only daughter of the late Queen and her husband Prince Philip, her children Peter and Zara weren't guaranteed a royal title. While the late Queen did offer Princess Anne's first husband Captain Mark Phillips an earldom, he declined the offer. In a similar vein, Anne also turned down her mother's offer to give Zara and Peter royal titles.

Reflecting on her decision, Princess Anne told Vanity Fair in 2020: "I think most people would argue that there are downsides to having titles… So I think that was probably the right thing to do."

Meanwhile in 2015, Zara, 42, told The Times: "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Savannah and Isla Phillips - 19th and 20th in line to the throne

© Getty Images Savannah and Isla share a close bond

Peter Phillips, 46, shares daughters Savannah and Isla with his ex-wife Autumn. The sibling duo are members of the extended royal family, and since neither Peter or Autumn have royal titles, nor do Savannah and Isla.

Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall - 22nd, 23rd and 24th in line to the throne

© Getty Images Dad Mike with Mia and Lena

The same can be said for Mike and Zara Tindall's three children Mia, ten, Lena, five, and Lucas, three. Seeing as both rugby star Mike and keen equestrian Zara don't have royal titles, their brood similarly don't have princely titles.