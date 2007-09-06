hellomagazineWeb
Arriving at Heathrow at 6.30 on Thursday morning Chelsy was understandably concerned to discover her royal beau was nowhere in sight, and quickly put in a call to see what was happening
When he turned up 40 minutes later a slightly flustered-looking Harry immediately tried to make amends by taking charge of his girlfriend's luggage
After waiting for years to share the same continent as her royal beau, Chelsy Davy was faced with a further delay when she arrived at Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning to discover Prince Harry was late turning up to meet her.
The 21-year-old South African, who's been dating Prince Charles' younger son since 2004, had flown in from her Zimbabwe homeland in preparation for starting a postgraduate degree in politics at Leeds University this month. Discovering her royal love was nowhere to be seen, the pretty blonde put in a quick call and then settled down to wait out the 40 minutes it took him to get there.
Upon his arrival the soldier Prince looked slightly flustered, as well he might have done, having left the pretty blonde to face photographers alone after she holed up in an airport coffee shop.
Chelsy, whom he hasn't seen since the couple holidayed together in Botswana at the end of July, is expected to stay with her royal beau for a least a week before beginning her studies. Sufficient time perhaps for the fun-loving Prince to make-up for the unfortunate start to his girl's big move.
