Charlotte helps Albert bring Monaco glam to consulate launch

The pretty 21-year-old - who's currently completing a work experience stint in London with a newspaper - brought her inimitable brand of youthful glamour to the inauguration
Her uncle, Prince Albert, cuts the ribbon to declare the building officially open
The prince and his niece, who is currently dating the son of a British business tycoon, catch up at the champagne reception
5 OCTOBER 2007
Prince Albert's niece Charlotte Casiraghi helped bring a dash of Monaco's legendary glamour to London this week as the Monegasque ruler cut the ribbon on the principality's new Consulate General.
While the 49-year-old prince jetted in from his Mediterranean homeland to preside over the Upper Grosvenor Street ceremony, Princess Caroline's pretty daughter - elegant on the night in a head-to-toe black ensemble - had a much shorter journey. She's currently based in the British capital while undertaking work experience with a daily newspaper.
As well as gaining new skills to add to her CV, the elegant 21-year-old is no doubt making the most of being nearer to her British boyfriend Alex Dellal, who runs a trendy art gallery in Hoxton Square. The son of a millionaire property developer, the handsome 23-year-old has been romancing Charlotte since spring, and helped her celebrate her August 3 birthday this year during a romantic break in Ibiza
Her uncle, meanwhile, seems to be learning his own lessons from London life. Impressed by the congestion charge concept, in which drivers are charged a fee for entering the city centre, he is apparently contemplating introducing something similar to Monaco.
