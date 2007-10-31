Alexia of Greece presents newborn daughter Amelia

hellomagazineWeb
Alexia and Carlos, who married in a London ceremony in 1999, introduced their new daughter to the world on Wednesday with the help of their three other children
Four-day-old Amelia made an angelic impression as she slept peacefully in her mum's arms. Her architect and champion yachtsman dad meanwhile looked after the new arrival's two-year-old brother Carlos
31 OCTOBER 2007
Sleeping peacefully in her mother's arms, the newest member of the Greek royal family made her debut on Wednesday. Little Amelia left the Spanish clinic where she was born on October 26 with her parents – Princess Alexia of Greece and Spaniard Carlos Morales Quintana - and three young siblings by her side.
Arrietta, five, Ana Maria, four, and two-year-old Carlos, who had also made their entrance into the world at Barcelona's Teknon Clinic, will no doubt be looking forward to welcoming their new sister back at the family home in Lanzarote.
Amelia won't realise it yet, but she belongs to one of the best-connected families in Europe. Her maternal grandparents are ex-King Constantine and Queen Anna-Maria of Greece - who's also a member of the Danish royal family. Princess Alexia, 42, recently became godmother to Denmark's newest princess, Isabella – daughter of Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.
