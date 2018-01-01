Prince Andrew offers insight into his parents' enduring marriage

16 NOVEMBER 2007



As Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip prepare to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary next week, their son Prince Andrew has been reflecting on the success of their enduring love.



Speaking to ITN News, Andrew revealed his thoughts on the key to the royal couple's long-lasting marriage. "They recognise the fact that marriage is a partnership between two people," said the Prince. "Compromises have to be met on both sides, life has to continue, and in that life there has to be an element of discipline."



"It's such a challenge for any working family, juggling home life and work life," he added. "They never ever forgot their parental responsibilities. I remember being read to by my father on regular occasions."



The royals are famously family oriented, spending every Christmas together at Sandringham. However, in the interview - set to hit UK screens tonight as part of a documentary to mark the royal wedding anniversary - the 47-year-old speaks of his sadness in not being able to emulate his parents' marital success.



"Sadly, I haven't been able to live up to that," says Andrew. He goes on to explain that while he shares his parents' view that "family is the most important thing in life", his divorce from the Duchess of York disappointed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, who see marriage as a lifelong commitment.