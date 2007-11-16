hellomagazineWeb
Devoted dad Joachim treated his boys to a hot drink as they helped mark World Diabetes Day in Copenhagen
And he ensured Felix and Nikolai were kept snug with the help of some cosy blankets
The 38-year-old prince is clearly keen his boys learn the ropes of royal duty from an early age
16 NOVEMBER 2007
One day they will be working royals, representing the Danish monarchy at high-profile events. And Prince Nikolai, eight, and his five-year-old brother Felix are certainly being well-prepared for their future role in the spotlight by their dad Prince Joachim.
Queen Margrethe's second son took his two boys along to observe the first UN-backed World Diabetes Day in Copenhagen on Wednesday.
While teaching them the ropes of royal duty, however, the 38-year-old dad made sure the youngsters from his marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, were kept warm during their chilly day out. He treated them both to hot chocolate and at one point had them wrapped up in cosy blankets.
It was a boys-only trip, as Joachim's French fiancée Marie Cavallier, whom he is set to wed next year, did not attend.
