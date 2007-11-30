Taken to mark the 42nd birthday of the Japanese Emperor's younger son, Prince Akishino, the happy pictures show him and (from left) his wife Kiko, and their children Princess Mako, Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito enjoying an informal stroll on a royal estate

Photo: © AFP

Click on photos to enlarge

The family snaps show just how much one-year-old Prince Akishino - who is third in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne - has grown

Photo: © AFP