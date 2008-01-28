Autumn closer than ever to royals ahead of Balmoral wedding

Elegantly dressed Autumn accompanied her fiancé Peter and his grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, to church over the weekend
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
The 31-year-old management consultant and her royal beau, seen here with the Duke of Edinburgh, are reported to be planning a Scottish highland wedding
Photo: © PA
28 JANUARY 2008
As she contemplates marriage into Britain's royal family, 31-year-old Autumn Kelly can rest easy on one score: her future in-laws already seem to regard her as one of their own.
Peter Phillips' pretty Canadian fiancée certainly seemed at ease during a recent weekend spent at Sandringham, the Windsors' much-loved Norfolk retreat, as the guest of Peter's grandmother, the Queen.
Autumn, a management consultant, already looked the part of a member of "the firm" as she stepped out in a smart coat and matching hat to Sunday morning worship at the local church.
One topic guaranteed to have been up for discussion was the young couple's forthcoming nuptials. No date for the big day has yet been announced, but it's thought the service will be held at Crathie Kirk in Scotland. The tiny village church near the Queen's summer home of Balmoral Castle is where Peter's mother, Princess Anne wed her second husband, Timothy Laurence in 1992.