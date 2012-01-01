Wills may work as journalist as part of work experience package

4 FEBRUARY 2008

Following training in various branches of the Armed Forces, there may be a rather different work experience posting on the horizon for Prince William. Royal officials are reportedly organising a media placement for the heir-to-the throne.



Officials apparently think the young royal would benefit from training as a journalist. "He's learned about the Armed Forces," says one. "Now he has to learn about the state."



The placement is just one being lined up alongside others in law, sports and civil service. All are intended to prepare the 25-year-old for life on the throne. "As part of his overall education it is felt William should have an understanding of how the media works," explains a royal source.



For now though, footie-mad Wills' priorities remain more sports oriented. The royal, who is president of the Football Association, reportedly took time out from his intensive RAF flying course this weekend to head to a Yorkshire pub and cheer on his team Aston Villa in their clash against Liverpool.



"He didn't seem to mind being heckled by the Liverpool supporters," revealed one onlooker. "It shows how down-to-earth he is."