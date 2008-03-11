Norwegian princess takes in ski jump action with her daddy

11 MARCH 2008

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is just four years old but already seems to have picked up her dad's passion for winter sports. The pretty youngster was as fascinated by the action at an Oslo ski jumping competition this week as Crown Prince Haakon. While she kept a tight hold on her father, the young royal's eyes, like Haakon's, were on the competitors.



But then the young princess, who's destined to become Norway's first female monarch for 600 years, was introduced to winter sports at a very early age. She first attended the annual ski jump event when she was just two months old.



And this year Ingrid, who was wrapped up warm in a pink woolly hat and fur-trimmed parka, seemed quite the old-pro as she kept an eye on the action while sharing waffles with her mum in the royal box.