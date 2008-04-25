The 36-year-old daughter of former Bulgarian Tsar Simeon III and her Spanish husband Kitin Muñoz had travelled from Spain to south Bulgaria for the baptism of their one-year-old son Simeon Hassan

Photo: © Rex

The little boy's godmother Princess Irene of Greece (in lime), who's the younger sister of Queen Sofia of Spain, was at the Christian Orthadox ceremony

Photo: © Rex

Also present at the happy family occasion, which took place at the royal residence of Tsarska Bistritsa, were Kalina's parents Simeon (far right) and his wife Margarita (in beige)

Photo: © Rex