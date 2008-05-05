As their royal beaus showed off their sporting prowess, Kate and Chelsy watched the action from the comfort of a nearby marquee

Photo: © PA

Click on photos to enlarge

The siblings share a word between chukkas at the event at Coworth Park, a 170-acre estate located 22 miles from London on the Berkshire/Surrey border

Photo: © PA

Like their father before them, both Princes are keen players

Photo: © PA