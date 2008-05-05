As their royal beaus showed off their sporting prowess, Kate and Chelsy watched the action from the comfort of a nearby marquee
The siblings share a word between chukkas at the event at Coworth Park, a 170-acre estate located 22 miles from London on the Berkshire/Surrey border
Like their father before them, both Princes are keen players
Since they were last spotted sharing a day out at the polo Prince Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship has hit turbulent waters. This weekend, though, things seemed back on an even keel as the pretty Zimbabwean once again turned out to cheer on her royal beau as he and Prince William competed in a polo match.
Also watching her man in action at Coworth Park in Berkshire on Sunday was Wills' girlfriend Kate Middleton.
As the lads demonstrated their talents on the field the girls sipped on champagne and chatted animatedly in the shade of their marquee vantage point. Both had adopted a casual chic approach, teaming dark jeans with a blazer.
And although Chelsy was enjoying a day away from her studies, it seems the approaching exam season wasn't entirely off Chelsy's mind. The pretty blonde, who is studying towards a Masters degree in Law at Leeds University, had a pile of what looked to be revision papers on her lap.