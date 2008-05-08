Beaming Joss Stone, who performed at the central London extravaganza, was clearly thrilled to see her pal Prince Harry
Photo: © Rex
Recuperating servicemen and members of the public watch a flypast of RAF jets
Photo: © Rex
"Our soldiers do something extraordinary and we should give them something extraordinary in return," said event host Jeremy Clarkson
Photo: © Getty Images
After sundown, images of soldiers were projected onto St Paul's Cathedral as part of a spectacular light display
Photo: © Getty Images
8 MAY 2008
Prince William and Prince Harry led an extravagant tribute on the steps of St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday to honour UK servicemen injured in action. And soul sensation Joss Stone seemed particularly delighted to be part of the City Salute sunset pageant, looking thrilled as she enveloped her royal pal Harry in a friendly embrace at the do.
The Fell In Love With A Boy chanteuse, who struck up a friendship with the two Princes after they personally phoned to ask if she'd take part in the Concert For Diana last summer, wasn't the only famous face joining the crowds to witness the impressive sound and light show. Top Gear favourite Jeremy Clarkson hosted the event, and new London mayor Boris Johnson was also on hand to watch a flypast by RAF jets, three military parades and a projection of images of soldiers onto the front of St Paul's cathedral.
"As brothers we are delighted to be supporting the City of London in saluting all those who serve their country," said the heir-to-the-throne, who's joint patron of the City Salute appeal with Prince Harry. "As well as raising money for vital rehabilitation facilities, City Salute is an opportunity for us to celebrate the fantastic contribution made by our servicemen and women and their families."
"This is a chance for us all to say thank you to the Armed Forces and join in saluting our soldiers' remarkable qualities," he concluded.