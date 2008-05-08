Beaming Joss Stone, who performed at the central London extravaganza, was clearly thrilled to see her pal Prince Harry

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

Recuperating servicemen and members of the public watch a flypast of RAF jets

Photo: © Rex

"Our soldiers do something extraordinary and we should give them something extraordinary in return," said event host Jeremy Clarkson

Photo: © Getty Images

After sundown, images of soldiers were projected onto St Paul's Cathedral as part of a spectacular light display

Photo: © Getty Images