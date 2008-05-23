The Dalai Lama holds spiritual talks with Prince Charles

The Tibetan leader marks his visit to Clarence House by planting a magnolia sapling
In a gesture of affection towards his royal host, who has long been a supporter, the 72-year-old takes Charles' arm - along with that of Camilla - as they head indoors after the planting ceremony
At Clarence House to discuss what aides refer to as "spiritual matters" with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Dalai Lama marked his visit by planting a tree in the grounds of the royal residence.
After welcoming the exiled Tibetan to his London base on Thursday, Charles looked on as the spiritual leader used a spade once belonging to King George VI to plant a magnolia sapling.
The heir-to-the-throne has met the Dalai Lama on numerous occasion and is a keen admirer. His regard is reciprocated it seems, as the 72-year-old affectionately linked arms with both his hosts as they headed indoors after the tree-planting ceremony.
While Clarence House not commented on the exact nature of the talks, a royal spokesperson confirmed Prince Charles "knows and admires the Dalai Lama" and that they would be discussing "their interest in spiritual matters".