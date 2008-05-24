French chic as Marie Chevallier marries Prince Joachim of Denmark



Looking radiant on the arm of her father, Alain, the French-born bride chose on off-white full gown by Arasa Morelli, made of 19th century inspired Calais lace and tulle. And in true fairytale style, the lace-bodiced dress boasted a train measuring three metres.



For her "something borrowed", the bride wore a stunning tiara from her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, dating back to the 1890s. It held her lace-bordered tulle veil.



Paying homage to the area which will be her home, the bride's bouquet contained winter barley from the fields of Schackenborg, where Joachim has his official residence. The flowers also featured 200-year-old myrtles from Fredensborg Palace, an key ingredient in all Danish royal bouquets.



In a touching move, Marie's blooms featured white lilies, which had also formed part of the bouquet of Joachim's late grandmother, the much loved Queen Ingrid, at her wedding in 1935.



Flowers filled the picturesque church too. Inside the chapel, a giant floral heart made of cream, white and yellow blooms lay around the two stools where the bride and groom were to sit, a traditional wedding feature in the area.