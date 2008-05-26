The 26-year-old was given the nickname Kate by the press when she first started dating her royal beau in 2004. Now, she's keen to be known by the name used by her family and friends

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

Bookmakers have stopped taking bets on the chances of an engagement between the pair, who are currently enjoying a romantic holiday at the exclusive Villa Alumbrera in the Caribbean (pictured)

Photo: © Islandhideaways.com