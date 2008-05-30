The elegant young princess accepts an armful of fragrant lilac blooms at the engagement on a warm spring evening in Stockholm
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Victoria, seen here with local TV personality Kattis Ahistrom, was guest of honour at an event in memory of renowned children's author Astrid Lindgren
Photo: © Rex
30 MAY 2008
In a summer outfit of chocolate silk blouse and white jeans, Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria was perfectly turned out for a gala on an fine evening in the country's capital. The heir to the throne was presiding over a ceremony celebrating national heroine Astrid Lindgren, author of the popular Pippi Longstocking series.
The late writer, who sold 145 million copies during her career, is remembered annually when an award is given to those following in her literary footsteps.
Victoria knew Astrid personally, having met with her in 1997. And when the much-loved children's writer died in 2002 the princess and her parents, King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, were among mourners at the funeral.
Thursday's event was an upbeat, though, with live musical performances and celebrity presenters. Hands-on as always, Victoria mingled with VIP guests, accepting a sprig of lilac blooms from one of her young subjects.