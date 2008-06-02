The young royal's fashionable and fun choice of headwear - like the asymmetric leopard print design she wore for Royal Ascot Ladies' day last year - has earned her the title of top female celebrity hat-wearer
"She has opted for more masculine but highly fashionable trilby and fedora hat styles," said one of the list's judges
Fashion-forward Zara Phillips never fails to impress royal watchers and fashionistas with her choice of headwear at official functions. Now the millinery savvy of Princess Anne's daughter has been recognised in an annual awards in which she has been named top female hat-wearing celebrity of the year.
The 27-year-old royal pipped her cousin Princess Beatrice to the top spot in the list, which is compiled by an organisation representing Luton's 400-year-old hat-making trade.
Commenting on Zara's choices over the last 12 months local milliner Phillip Wright said: "She's opted for more masculine but highly fashionable trilby and fedora hat styles, together with some of the neat, chic, Twenties-inspired designs. But she's also gone for fairly extravagant styles which are both fashionable and fun."
In the men's category Prince Harry comes in at number five - beaten by to pole position by Brad Pitt and, in second place, David Beckham. "We are still waiting for a royal male to show a positive lead," says Mr Wright.