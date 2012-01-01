'It was love at first sight' reveals First Lady Carla in new book

In a new publication released on Thursday newlywed Carla Bruni reveals she fell for French President Nicolas Sarkozy the moment she set eyes on him. Speaking candidly to the authors of Carla and Nicolas - The True Story, France's First Lady reveals she was seduced by "his physique, his charm and his intelligence".



Recounting the night they met at a dinner party last November, the Italian model-turned-singer reveals their connection was instantaneous.



"When I arrived, I realised it was a blind date," she remembers. "There were three couples and the two of us - two single people. It was love at first sight."



"He is remarkably clever," she continues. "He's very, very quick. And he's got an incredible memory."



In the book, which is penned by two respected French authors who quote Carla throughout, the 40-year-old former model also speaks of her desire to continue performing and recording music. "Madonna is about to start a tour at her age." she says. "I've still got time!"