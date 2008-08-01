Denmark's Tasmania-born crown princess - pictured on horseback with her husband near Grasten Palace - used to ride competitively as a teenager. Her love of sports and the outdoors was one of the qualities that intially sparked Frederik's romantic interest
After some quality time together, Mary and her husband treated their kids to some fun at Legoland
1 AUGUST 2008
Sporty royals Mary and Frederik of Denmark have been indulging in one of the passions that initially sparked their romance.
When the Australian-born Mary met her future husband at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, they discovered one of the things they had in common was a love of horses.
This week, while staying at family's summer residence of Grasten Palace in the south of the country, the couple found time for their shared hobby.
Now settled into royal life, Mary, an excellent horsewoman who rode competitively as a teenager, loves to ride through the beautiful countryside surrounding the castle whenever she stays there.
Grasten, which was once the home of Frederik's grandmother Ingrid, is close to one of the country's main amusement parks, making it an attractive base for a family vacation. So after the luxury of a little adult time together, the couple treated two–year-old Christian and Isabella, 14 months, to an exciting day at Legoland.