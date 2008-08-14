The Princess Royal, who competed in the 1976 Games, has been getting behind the British competitors in China
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Emma Pooley scooped a silver medal in the cycling on Wednesday, while three British swimmers qualified for the final of their specialist events
14 AUGUST 2008
Rebecca Adlington's gold medal triumph at the Olympics has certainly sparked a revived enthusiasm for swimming - with Princess Anne leading the way for fans getting behind the British team in Beijing. Wearing an official Team GB polo shirt, the sporty royal took to the stands on Wednesday to catch the latest in-pool action in the Chinese capital.
No doubt the Princess Royal, who's president of the British Olympic Association, is relishing her chance to support British athletes - having represented her country herself as part of the equestrian team at the Montreal Games in 1976.
It was a successful day all round for the British swimming competitors, as James Goddard and Liam Tancock both won places in the 200m individual medley final - while Gregor Tait powered his way to a place in the final of the 200m backstroke.
Meanwhile in the cycling events, Emma Pooley scooped a silver medal for Britain after racing her way to second place in the women's time-trial competition.