Although neither of them were competing, billionaire Athina and her Brazilian husband checked out the riding action in Hong Kong on Monday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
There was a blue-blooded guest in the crowd, too, in the form of Monaco's Prince Albert, who's been making the most of his trip to China by taking in a multitude of different sporting events with his swimmer love Charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
19 AUGUST 2008
Pretty shipping heiress Athina Onassis de Miranda had her own personal expert by her side as she watched the Olympic's equestrian events in Hong Kong on Monday. Standing with the keen rider was her showjumper husband, Alvaro de Miranda Neto, who was enjoying the action from the other side of the ring for a change.
Sydney Olympics medal-winner Alvaro, who is known by his nickname Doda, was forced to pull out of the Games after his horse was declared unfit. Undaunted, the handsome Brazilian joined his other half in the stands to cheer on the medal hopefuls.
The couple, who wed two-and-a-half years ago after meeting at a prestigious riding academy in Belgium, weren't the only high-profile spectators checking out the riding. Prince Albert of Monaco and his South African love Charlene Wittstock, both regulars at Monte Carlo's own prestigious international riding event, were also on hand.
Meanwhile, it's understood that British PM Gordon Brown will be jetting out to Beijing on Wednesday.