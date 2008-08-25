Reunited with his family in Tasmania after cheering Danish athletes at the Olympics, the prince wasted no time in getting stuck into some playground action with his two-year-old son Christian
Photo: © Getty Images
The hands-on-dad, pictured with 15-month-old Isabella, was clearly enjoying being back at the heart of his family
Photo: © Getty Images
25 AUGUST 2008
Having completed his official duties representing Denmark at the Beijing Olympics, Prince Frederik was back in daddy mode as his joined his wife Princess Mary and their children in Tasmania on Sunday.
First on the agenda for the reunited family was a trip to a local park, where the hands-on dad helped his two-year-old son Christian and daughter Isabella, 15 months, navigate an adventure playground.
The Danish royals are currently enjoying a private holiday in Mary's home town of Hobart in the south east of the Australian island state. The trip is Isabella's first to her mum's native land.
Frederick and his family are staying at the home of Mary's sister Jane, and were spotted exploring the neighbourhood the day after their playground fun. Christian's attention was held by street musicians - in particular one man playing a bongo drum - who lined the thoroughfare between cafes and restaurants.