The prince takes in the breathtaking view from atop France's oldest lighthouse, located on the south west coast of France not far from the Danish royal family's chateau
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
Seventy-four-year-old Henrik was intent on catching a glimpse of the vista awaiting on the lamp platform of the Cordouan beacon
Photo: © PA
29 AUGUST 2008
An accomplished sailor himself, it's not surprising Prince Henrik of Denmark was keen to pay a trip to one of the world's most famous lighthouses during a recent outing off the coast of France in the royal Danish yacht Dannebrog.
The France-born prince, who's currently holidaying at the Danish royal family's Chateau de Cayx in Cahors, 90 miles inland from the Atlantic coast where the lighthouse is located, was treated to some stupendous vistas after scaling the historic tower.
Rising out of the sea seven miles from the popular seaside town of Royan, Cordouan lighthouse is France's oldest. It dates back to 1584 - although it took on its present ornate appearance in 1789.
Prince Henrik isn't the only royal with an interest in lighthouses. Princess Anne, who's patron of the Northern Lighthouse Board, recently revealed she plans to visit all of Scotland's 215 beacons.