Marie-Chantal and her husband present new addition to family



Raising a family of lively kids, running a children's clothing business and being married to a European aristocrat – Marie-Chantal of Greece seems to manage all her roles with such effortless style.



Prince Pavlos' beautiful wife invited HELLO magazine exclusively into her home to share the excitement of her fifth child's recent arrival.



Aristide's birth 14 weeks ago completes a family that also includes Constantine, nearly ten, eight-year-old Achileas, and Odysseas, who's four. The couple's only girl is 12-year-old Oympia.



Far from feeling overwhelmed, Marie-Chantal told HELLO!: "I am blessed that I have everything I ever hoped I would have."



