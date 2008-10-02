David Cameron and wife Samantha share an affectionate kiss after his party address in Birmingham
Meanwhile, at Number 10 the Browns paid tribute to winners of the Pride of Britain awards by inviting them to breakfast in the White and Terracotta rooms, which are normally used for receiving heads of state
From presidential hopeful Barack Obama's wife Michelle to the French premier's new spouse Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and newly-in-the-spotlight Sarah Brown, the focus on politicians' partners has never been so great. Something which had clearly been on the mind of David Cameron's other half Samantha, who had made a careful fashion choice ahead of the Conservative leader's keynote speech to his party.
The results, as she stepped out in a simple, but elegant emerald shift dress by American designer Philip Lim, were deemed a success. Tory chief David clearly thought so too as he gave his wife an affectionate kiss when she joined him on stage at the conference in Birmingham.
While Sam was wowing the public in the Midlands, Gordon Brown's wife Sarah had an assignment closer to home. She opened the doors of Downing Street to recipients of the Pride of Britain awards, which honoured ordinary people who'd demonstrated outstanding courage.
The morning after Tuesday evening's star-studded ceremony winners such as eight-year-old wheelchair user Tilly Griffiths were treated to breakfast at Number 10.