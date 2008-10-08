Prince Haakon and wife wore traditional Norwegian costume to a formal dinner on the first day of their visit to Telemark, the Norwegian region where the the free-heel style of skiing originated
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
The royal couple were warmly received by residents on the first day of their tour of the southern region
Photo: © Rex
8 OCTOBER 2008
As their official three-day visit to the southern Norwegian region of Telemark got underway this week Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Mette-Marit took the opportunity to go back to their country's cultural roots by stepping out to dinner in traditional bunad costume.
The princess had chosen a scarlet bodice and black skirted version of the outfit, which originated in rural areas but is an increasingly popular choice in Norway these days for celebrations, evening wear and official occasions.
Earlier in the day the couple were greeted by waving flags, cheering crowds and posies of flowers as they paused to chat with well-wishers who'd gathered at various venues on the couple's first-day agenda.
The eye of mum-of-three Mette-Marit, who last month announced she's returning to college to study leadership, was caught especially by the young children hoping for a glimpse of the royal visitors.