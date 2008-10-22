The Queen dons 'credit crunch couture' on Slovenia visit



During the current money-conscious times even the people behind the Queen's wardrobe are mindful to save money it seems. Instead of purchasing a new gown to be worn at a state banquet during a visit to Slovenia, her design team created one from material presented to the Queen 20 years ago.



Palace officials are hailing the thrifty sartorial move as "credit crunch couture". The brocade used in the floor-length, gold-hued evening gown was given to the monarch on a tour of the Middle East. And has been carefully stored in acid-free paper ever since.



"Wherever possible, members of the royal family try to reuse what they have in order to save money," said a Buckingham Palace spokesperson.



The 82-year-old royal wore the result - a classic-cut, fur-trimmed affair - to a banquet at Brdo Castle in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.



On Wednesday the British sovereign concludes her two day trip - her first visit to the former communist country - with a visit to Lipica stud farm in the southwest of the country. She will be presented with her own Lipizzan stallion, a rare breed known for their grace, beauty and distinctive white coats.