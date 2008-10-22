Handshakes from King Abdullah and his beautiful wife were in demand from a group of young Chileans who'd waited patiently outside the palace for a glimpse of the royal couple
Rania, who has four young children of her own, shows her experience with young children as she playfully joins in with a little girl offering her an imaginary spoonful
22 OCTOBER 2008
Mum-of-four Queen Rania - who's currently on her first tour of Latin America with husband King Abdullah of Jordan - was in her element as she met some young Chileans who'd lined up to greet the couple in Santiago.
As the Jordanian royals arrived at the presidential palace, where they were scheduled to meet with Chilean leader Michelle Bachelet, they received a warm reception from awaiting children - all of whom were eager to shake hands with the royal visitors.
While her husband applied himself to official business, Rania - long a champion of the rights of children and in particular the importance of schooling – paid a visit to some local schools to sit in on some lessons and meet with some of the young pupils.
Following their two-day visit to Chile the royal couple headed for Argentina, the next port of call on a tour that will also take them to Brazil and Cuba.