Royalty and statesmen

The Queen's granddaughter, pictured riding Tsunami II at an earlier competition, is being comforted by her boyfriend Mike Tindall after rider and horse took a tumble which resulted in Tsunami having to be put down. The former Sports Personality Of The Year broke her collarbone in the incident
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge

Injured Zara devastated after horse dies following riding accident

27 OCTOBER 2008
Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips was left devastated after her horse had to be put down following a riding accident in which she also broke her collarbone. The 27-year-old royal was taking part in a cross-country event at Pau near the French Pyrenees on Saturday when her horse Tsunami II fell at a fence.

Zara was taken to a nearby hospital where her arm was put in a sling, while the mare was immediately transported to the course veterinarian. Upon her return to the course Zara was told her mount of four years had suffered a fracture to one of her neck vertebrae and had been put down.

"(Zara) is in quite a lot of pain and is very upset about the death of Tsunami, who was one of her favourites," says a close friend of the former Sports Personality Of The Year. Zara is now back home in Britain where she is being comforted by her rugby star boyfriend Mike Tindall.


  • Share this article:
  • AddThis Social Bookmark Button


Want to get sharing?



What is Yahoo! Buzz?

 