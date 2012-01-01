Injured Zara devastated after horse dies following riding accident



Princess Anne's daughter Zara Phillips was left devastated after her horse had to be put down following a riding accident in which she also broke her collarbone. The 27-year-old royal was taking part in a cross-country event at Pau near the French Pyrenees on Saturday when her horse Tsunami II fell at a fence.



Zara was taken to a nearby hospital where her arm was put in a sling, while the mare was immediately transported to the course veterinarian. Upon her return to the course Zara was told her mount of four years had suffered a fracture to one of her neck vertebrae and had been put down.



"(Zara) is in quite a lot of pain and is very upset about the death of Tsunami, who was one of her favourites," says a close friend of the former Sports Personality Of The Year. Zara is now back home in Britain where she is being comforted by her rugby star boyfriend Mike Tindall.