New mum Charlotte Casiraghi dazzles at the Monaco Rose Ball

Charlotte Casiraghi made her first official post-baby appearance at the Monaco Rose Ball on Saturday evening.



CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY



The new mum dazzled in a strapless silver gown, accessorised with a shimmering scarf, as she joined Monaco's royal family for one of the principality's most glamorous evenings.



Charlotte, 27, who was unaccompanied by her partner Gad Elmaleh and their son Raphaël, wore her brunette hair in a chic up-do and chose simple jewellery consisting of a delicate silver chain and a glittering ring on her left hand.



CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Charlotte Casiraghi



Princess Caroline also looked elegant, sporting a monochrome dress under a grey silk cape with cream trim, while her sister-in-law Princess Charlene opted for a one-shouldered navy and black number.



Charlotte Casiraghi leaves Monaco hospital with baby Raphäel



Pierre Casiraghi also made up the royal party, accompanied by his girlfriend Beatrice Borromeo who wore a show-stopping peach gown and matching fur stole, as well as a diamond necklace and earrings.



VIEW GALLERY

Princess Charlene

Once again Chanel maestro Karl Lagerfeld joined the royals, choosing to wear black trousers, a black suit jacket as well as his trademark sunglasses.



Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo look loved-up at Monte Carlo Rally



Absent from proceedings was Charlotte and Pierre's brother Andrea Casiraghi. Andrea and his wife Tatiana Santo Domingo were present at the ball in 2012, when Tataiana was pregnant with the couple's first child Sacha, but chose not to attend on Saturday.



VIEW GALLERY

From left to right: Princess Chalene, Prince Albert, Princess Caroline, Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo and Karl Lagerfeld



Albert and Caroline's sister Princess Stephanie was also missing from the blue-blooded party, as was Princess Caroline's youngest daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover.



The Rose Ball 2014, an annual event which is held in aid of the Princess Grace Foundation, is the first time the Monégasque royals have appeared together since Andrea and Tatiana's Gstaad wedding on 1 February 2014.

VIEW GALLERY



Stars including Mike, Shirley Bassey and Victoria Silvstedt also turned out at Sporting Monte-Carlo for the fundraising evening.