The Duke of Westminster and bride Olivia Henson's strict wedding rule revealed

Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster will marry his fiancée Olivia Henson on Friday 7 June, and the occasion is set to be the society wedding of the year.

The wedding between Britain's richest man under 40 and his bride will see around 400 guests come together to celebrate, including Hugh's long-time friend, the Prince of Wales.

Hugh Grosvenor will marry Olivia Henson on 7 June

It's been revealed that the couple have set a rule for their big day, issuing a strict 'no gifts' policy for their hundreds of guests.

The wedding will be held at Chester Cathedral, the same venue where the Duke's sister Lady Tamara married in 2004. The highly-anticipated wedding will include two receptions, including a main event on Friday following the cathedral service. The newlyweds will then host a more intimate gathering the following day for family and close friends.

It was announced that the Duke, 33, would be tying the knot with his girlfriend of two years, Olivia, 30, by his spokesperson in April, after the pair got engaged and Hugh's family home at Eaton Hall, Cheshire.

A photo was shared of the newly engaged couple with a statement. "The Duke of Westminster and Miss Olivia Henson are delighted to announce they are engaged to be married,"

"The couple, who have been together for two years, recently became engaged at the Duke's family home at Eaton Hall in Cheshire.

© Shutterstock The Duke inherited the Westminster title from his father, Gerald Grosvenor

"Members of both their families are absolutely delighted with the news.

"Hugh Grosvenor, The Duke of Westminster, is Grosvenor's Chair as well as Chair of the Westminster Foundation."

Hugh succeeded his father to become the Duke of Westminster in 2016, inheriting the title and estate of his father, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, when he passed away at the age of 64.

It has been reported that Prince William will be the only member of the British royal family to attend the nuptials, and he is expected to have a role as an usher.

© Getty A 14-year-old Hugh with William at Lady Tamara's wedding in 2004

The Prince of Wales' friendship with the Duke dates back to their fathers. Hugh's late father, Gerald Grosvenor, was a confidante of King Charles and even asked the then Prince of Wales to be his son's godfather following Hugh's birth in 1990.

The two families' connections have remained strong throughout the years, with Hugh being one of Prince George's godparents.