Princess Leonor is ready for action in exhilarating military update
Princess Leonor is ready for action in exhilarating military update
Princess Leonor on a boat dressed for naval training© Instagram

Princess Leonor is ready for action in exhilarating military update

Spain's heir presumptive began Naval Military School last month

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
August saw King Felipe of Spain's daughter, Princess Leonor, begin military training at Naval Military School and the royal has truly thrown herself into the new challenge.

On Thursday, the Spanish Navy shared a video of Spain's heir presumptive on her first trip to sea, getting stuck in with her other trainees.

Alongside the action-packed video, the Navy shared details on the voyage, captioned: "This week the students of the Naval Military School have made their first outing to sea of this course on the instruction boats. They have been trained in manoeuvres as important as picking up men into the water or looting."

Princess Leonor in white military attire© Getty
Princess Leonor is attending military training

The captioned continued: "But the most important thing is that they have worked together and have begun to forge the union between the endowments."

The post included a picture of Princess Leonor decked out in her military attire, smiling widely, while the short clip showed the trainees studying a map, handing rope to one another, rescuing a dummy from the water and helping to anchor the ship. Watch the video below...

View post on Instagram
 

Princess Leonor's military training

As she began training last month, Princess Leonor took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm, writing: "Today I join, with great enthusiasm, this Naval Military School to continue with my military training. I am sure that here I will have the opportunity to learn a lot and share many important experiences with my classmates. With affection, Leonor, Princess of Asturias."

The Sanish Royal Household shared that the Princess, who turns 19 next month, will remain at the Naval Military Academy until Christmas, before moving to the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, "with a period of practice in units of the Fleet.".

She will "be provided with the knowledge, principles and values that inspire the rules of conduct of the Navy." 

Princess Leonor in military uniform© Carlos Alvarez
Princess Leonor in military uniform

Following in King Felipe's footsteps, the royal has already spent one year training with the army, of which she said, (translated to English): "Not only have I trained as a cadet, but discovering the academic, intellectual, physical and technical demands that this entails, makes me appreciate the Army and our Armed Forces even more. Here I have met young people of my generation and I have lived with them. 

Once she has finished her naval training, Leonor will complete her third year of military training "in the Air and Space Army, joining the San Javier General Air Academy for the 2025-2026 academic year as Ensign Student." 

She has a lot to look forward to!

