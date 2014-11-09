British royals remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

The Queen led the nation and the royal family on Remembrance Sunday. Britain's monarch stepped out on Whitehall where she laid the first wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph.



Military veterans, religious leaders, politicians and volunteers took their places for the ceremony on Sunday morning. At 11:00 GMT, Big Ben struck the hour and a two-minute silence was observed followed by a gun salute.

Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Prince William also laid wreaths, as did Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Queen's cousin, the Duke of Kent.



Edward's wife the Countess of Wessex watched proceedings the balcony of the Foreign Office on Whitehall, joined by the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Political figures including Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg and Leader of the Opposition, Ed Miliband were also in attendance. Joining them were past leaders including Tony Blair and Sir John Major.