Princess Stephanie of Monaco is guest of honor at circus festival

Monaco’s Princess Stephanie’s life is a circus. Well, at least her Tuesday was. The royal was the guest of honor at the International Circus Festival of Monaco.

The Princess spent her day going over routines with the performers

The youngest daughter of Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly has been involved with the circus since she was 9, when her father created the festival. Now, the 49-year-old reigns over the circus as president. “This passion comes from my father who was passionate about it from a very young age,” she has said. “I went with him everywhere.”

Stephanie has enjoyed going to the circus since she was 9

She continues to make sure circus traditions are kept for future generations. Stephanie, who once was married to acrobat Adans Lopez Peres, is very hands-on. She attends all the rehearsals and oversees the entire operation having a say in the acts, choreography, costumes, music and lighting.

She isn't even afraid to get her hands dirty. At the 39th annual event, the mother of three had an affinity toward one of the elephants, spending a good amount of time petting and talking to the circus animal.

We certainly can understand why the royal left her couture at home and opted for more casual attire — a staff zip-up sweatshirt and jeans.

Head over to HELLO! US's Facebook page to caption the below photo: