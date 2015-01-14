Prince George received over 700 gifts from fans and dignitaries in 2014

Prince William and Kate Middleton were showered with hundreds of gifts as they carried out tours of Australia, New Zealand and New York last year. In documents revealed by Buckingham Palace, members of the public can now see what kind of presents the Duke and Duchess were given — from a polo mallet and pillow cases to a basket of honey and a decorated ostrich egg.

During their three-week tour Down Under last April, William and Kate received a wealth of gifts, with some of the most unusual being a hip flask, a sleeping bag and a beanie hat made of camel hair, all presented to them by local authorities who showed them around.

William and Kate received more than 2,000 gifts last year

They were also greeted by eager locals keen to hand William and Kate presents. The couple's appearances rallied up an additional 44 pieces of clothing, 26 pieces of jewelry and 41 household items, among countless other gifts.

Prince George didn't miss out on his fair share of presents, too, as the royals' adorable 17-month-old son was another recipient of gifts — over 700.

Prince George made a new friend in the form of a giant wombat toy

George looked particularly thrilled to make a new friend in the form of a giant wombat toy, which was given to him by Australia's Governor-General Peter Cosgrove — adding to the more than 219 other games and toys he received on his first overseas trip.

The National Cycling Center of Excellence and Avantidrome in New Zealand went as far as to give George a mini bicycle as well as a personalized cycling shirt that bore his title.

The royal pair were given loads of personalized gifts for Prince George

Similarly, when William and Kate traveled to New York in December, the pair also accepted a mini basketball jersey on behalf of their son, which had George's name and the no. 1 printed on the back, given to the tot by NBA star LeBron James.

William's solo trip to Malta in September, which pregnant Kate was forced to pull out of last minute because of morning sickness, saw the Duke receive no shortage of fancy gifts. The mayor of Kalkara gave William a cream-and-gold embellished ostrich egg, while the mayor of Birgu presented him with a vase.